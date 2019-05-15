Services
Ebenezer Baptist Church
1057 S 28th St
Louisville, KY 40211
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
1057 So. 28th St
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
1057 So. 28th St
Howard D. Johnson Obituary
Howard D. Johnson

Louisville - 80, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.

He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, LaTanya Mitchell; special friend, Rosalind Davis; grandchildren, Jimmie Craig Jr., Larna Black and Charice Mitchell; 4 great- grandchildren; sisters, Exie Anderson, Delphine & Geraldine Johnson; brothers, Joe Johnson ( Rev. Alyce) Donald Johnson (Jill) Roy and Barry Johnson, Willie Kinnion (WJ); uncles, George Johnson and Milton Haskins (Mattie), a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 9am-11amThursday, May 16, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1057 So. 28th St, with the funeral service to follow at 11am, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 15, 2019
