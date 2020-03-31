|
|
Howard Edward Smith
Louisville - 63 passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Howard leaves to mourn his passing; father, Howard Smith (Demetra); brothers, Reginald Smith (Melanie), Michael Smith (Shay), Gentry Smith (Anna), and James Smotherman Jr; sisters, Marla Smith, Lisa (William) Cobb and Angela Smith.
Visitation: 12pm -2pm Saturday, April 4, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Son, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Due to COVID-19 the public can view; however the family will not be present. Burial will be private.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020