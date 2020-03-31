Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Edward Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Edward Smith Obituary
Howard Edward Smith

Louisville - 63 passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Howard leaves to mourn his passing; father, Howard Smith (Demetra); brothers, Reginald Smith (Melanie), Michael Smith (Shay), Gentry Smith (Anna), and James Smotherman Jr; sisters, Marla Smith, Lisa (William) Cobb and Angela Smith.

Visitation: 12pm -2pm Saturday, April 4, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Son, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Due to COVID-19 the public can view; however the family will not be present. Burial will be private.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -