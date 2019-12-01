|
Howard "Mac" Elmer McIntosh
Bardstown - Howard Elmer McIntosh of Bardstown, known to many as "Mac", went home to our Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019. Mac was born July 25, 1940 in Elkton, KY. Raised by his mother Mildred Joyce Gant McIntosh and stepfather Robert Freeman McIntosh
Mac served in the US Air Force and a proud member of the KY Air National Guard 123rd Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Squadron from 1961 to 1990. Mac loved working on aircraft and was known to say he "never worked a day in his life." He was a member of The Peoples Church of Bardstown.
Mac was preceded in death by his parents Mildred Joyce Gant McIntosh and Robert Freeman McIntosh.
Mac is survived by his wife Linda; his two daughters Joy Samaras (Greg) of Hudson, FL and Jeannine Blakeman (David) of Louisville, KY; his brother Joe McIntosh (Becky); his sister Tina Kennedy; his grandchildren Bradley Samaras (Ashley) of Elizabethtown, Ryan Blakeman (Anna) of Lebanon Junction, Makayla Samaras (Justin Thompson) of Hudson, FL, Aaron Blakeman of Lebanon Junction, and Nolan Blakeman of Louisville; along with a host of family and friends too large to mention.
Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Maraman Billings Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Bunch officiating. Burial will follow in Gant Cemetery of Sharon Grove, KY.
Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019