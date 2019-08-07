Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Louisville - Howard "Bud" Hayes, 90, passed away August 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He served stateside in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a cook with the 3rd Armored Division. He was an employee of General Electric for over 30 years, retiring in the 1980s. He enjoyed fishing, taking walks in Seneca Park, spending time with family, and a regular at Churchill Downs.

He is preceded in death by his wife Mary Hayes Willinghurst, daughter Diana Hayes Whisman, and step son Denny Kruse. He is survived by his step daughters, Elaine Russell (Ted) and Carole Jones, his grandson, Matthew S. Whisman, son-in-law Stephen Whisman, a number of other grandchildren and great grandchildren and longtime family friends Mark and Janet Brewer and Bobby Gerhard.

Funeral service, 12pm, Friday, August 9 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln., with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 2pm - 8pm, Thursday, August 8th, at Pearson's. Special thanks to Hosparus of Louisville, his nurse Becky Arnold, and all staff. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hosparus of Louisville or the Kentucky Horse Council.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
