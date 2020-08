Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Howard's life story with friends and family

Share Howard's life story with friends and family

Howard "Hop" Hopkins, Jr.



Louisville - 90, died July 24, 2020 at Hosparus Health Inpatient Center.



He was preceded in death by his wife Randa E Hopkins, son Howard Hopkins III, parents Howard & Bertha Jessup Hopkins and grandparents Tom & Elizabeth Jessup.



He is survived by two children Peter Hopkins and Michelle Hopkins and longtime companion, Diane Harbin.



Services private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store