1/1
Howard Leonard Stone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Leonard Stone

LOUISVILLE - , 98, passed away Saturday November 21,2020.

Howard was a Army veteran in WWII First Armored Division, he received several medals while in the military such as Eastern Theater Ribbon, Purple Heart and American Defense Medal.

He was a avid golfer and bowler and was a member of the VFW Post Millcreek; he was a member of Ormsby Heights Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Stone; his loving wife, Anna Lou (Reynolds) Stone; two children, Judy Cole and Rebecca Stone; two brothers, Willam and Robert Stone; sister, Dorothy Hoskins.

Survived by his children, Mary Ann Coppa and Jeff Stone; four grandchildren, Dawn Richlie (Michael), Lisa Durham (Tony), Robert Quire Jr. and Rebecca Lynn Stone; six great grandchildren, Tylaer Proffitt (Malenie), Danielle Potter (Matt), Kaylie Durham, Allison Durham, Logan Richlie, Hunter Quire; one great great grandson, Thomas Proffitt; brother, Elmer Stone.

Due Covid-19 restrictions his services will be private with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ASPCA.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved