Howard Leonard StoneLOUISVILLE - , 98, passed away Saturday November 21,2020.Howard was a Army veteran in WWII First Armored Division, he received several medals while in the military such as Eastern Theater Ribbon, Purple Heart and American Defense Medal.He was a avid golfer and bowler and was a member of the VFW Post Millcreek; he was a member of Ormsby Heights Baptist Church.Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Stone; his loving wife, Anna Lou (Reynolds) Stone; two children, Judy Cole and Rebecca Stone; two brothers, Willam and Robert Stone; sister, Dorothy Hoskins.Survived by his children, Mary Ann Coppa and Jeff Stone; four grandchildren, Dawn Richlie (Michael), Lisa Durham (Tony), Robert Quire Jr. and Rebecca Lynn Stone; six great grandchildren, Tylaer Proffitt (Malenie), Danielle Potter (Matt), Kaylie Durham, Allison Durham, Logan Richlie, Hunter Quire; one great great grandson, Thomas Proffitt; brother, Elmer Stone.Due Covid-19 restrictions his services will be private with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ASPCA.