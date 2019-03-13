|
Howard Selin Mondor
Louisville - Howard Selin Mondor, born February 10, 1921, in Derby, Connecticut, died March 9th. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 58 years, RoseMary O'Boyle Mondor. Also predeceasing him were two of his children, Howie Mondor and Patty Molenaar and his brother, Milton Mondor.
Howard is survived by daughter, Anita Shawver and her husband, Todd and daughter, Andree Mondor and her husband, Marshall Eldred. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Heather Love, Meghan Love, Casey Molenaar, Robert Mudd, Sara Rose Shawver and Will Shawver and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his many nieces and nephews from New York and South Carolina who recently traveled to be with him to celebrate his 98th birthday, with three days of festivities. Howard was a proud Army veteran of World War II, serving in the Philippines and Australia. He told the story of one of his most challenging military assignments: serving as the officer in charge of a WAC (Women's Army Corps) unit. Lacking experience, his first-time delivering orders to the women reduced them all to tears, a clear signal that he needed to change his style. He met wonderful soldiers during the war and had lifelong friendships with many of them. A highlight of later years was being escorted by his granddaughter, Meghan, on an Honor Flight, in September 2017. More than 100 veterans from World War II, the wars in Korea and Vietnam were honored at memorials in Washington, DC.
Howard was an entrepreneur. He opened the first of several furniture stores in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1948 and in 1964 founded Furniture Liquidators. He loved the challenges of business ownership. His employees were always loyal to him and he to them.
He loved to travel, and with RoseMary, visited many countries. In his 50's and 60's, he was a long-distance bicyclist. In his 70's and 80's, he regularly played tennis, and in his 90's, he played bridge. In fact, he often taught the game to other residents at his retirement home, Magnolia Springs.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed friends and family. He will be missed. The man seemed indestructible. Even at 98, his death was unexpected and very sad.
Visitation will be at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Saturday, March 16th, from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Dare to Care or the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019