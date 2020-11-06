Howard Smith
Louisville - 67, passed away November 5, 2020.
He is survived by his children; LaShonda McGill and Shenise Simpson (DeAndre), his step-son; Anton Foster, his siblings; George Smith (Alma) and James T. Smith (Ann) and Janie Andrews (Jesse), a special friend; Elizabeth Ann Foster, 2 grandchildren; Carl Mack III and Justin Mack and a host of other relatives and friends whom he cared for deeply.
Visitation only from 9-11 am Tuesday at G. C. Williams with burial to follow at Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.