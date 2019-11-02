|
Howard W. Archer passed away at Baptist Hospital Health on October 11, 2019 after a long illness. He was the first born to Howard P. Archer and Louise J. Archer on February 24, 1957. He was a beloved son, as well as brother to Laurel. He was known as "Billy" or "Bill" to his friends. He lived and worked in California until 1995 when he decided to come home and settle in Louisville, Kentucky. Bill had a great capacity for love, and his family meant everything to him. He was preceded in death by his best friend, his mother, Louise J. Archer. After the death of his mother he made it his life's mission to care for his aging father, Howard P. Archer. The two were inseparable, and the best friends. Bill carried out his goal of taking care of his father until his body cooperated no more. Bill is survived by his sister, Laurel Louise Waters (Don) and nephew, Eric Westfall (Kristina), and niece, Bridgette Love (Evan), as well as great nieces and nephews, Lucy Love, Audrey Westfall, Henry Love, Finnegan Westfall, and Cecily Westfall. He will be missed so very much. Howard W. Archer was interned at Resthaven on October 22, 2019. Memorable contributions can be made to Centerstone in his name, Howard W. Archer.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019