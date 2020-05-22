Howard Weldon PevehouseLouisville - Howard Weldon Pevehouse passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long and valiant struggle with Alzheimer's, at age 87, on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Sam Swope Care Center at Masonic Home in Louisville, Kentucky. Howard was born in Vigo Park, Texas on April 5, 1933 to William Louis and Emma Lou (nee Isbell) Pevehouse. He is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Yoshie Erli Pevehouse (nee Ogai), his three daughters, Cynthia Pevehouse (husband John Tenuta) of Washington D.C.; Frances Bradshaw (husband Lee) of Ogden, Utah, and grandsons David and Eric; Gloria Nunier (husband Chris) of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, and grandchildren Cole (wife Amanda) and great-grandchildren Ava and Winston; Natalie, and Lane (wife Lisa) Nunier of Columbus AFB, Mississippi.The youngest of 12 children, Howard attended primary and secondary school in a one-room school house, and received his high school diploma with his graduating class of three students in 1949 in Vigo Park. Howard attended Arkansas Polytechnic (now Arkansas Tech University) for two years before enlisting in the Air Force at the height of the Korean conflict. His first deployment was to an airbase in Gifu, Japan - the first time he had ever traveled outside of United States. It was there he met and fell in love with Yoshie Erli Ogai. They were married at the US Consulate in Nagoya, Japan on September 1, 1954.If you ask people who Howard Pevehouse was, you may get a different story from each one. An airman, a boss who led with humor and a touch of mischief, a baby brother, a hero, a comic. To his daughters and grandchildren, he was one of the greatest men who ever lived. He wasn't interested in taking credit or receiving accolades. He helped his daughters with their school work, and relished hauling them and their friends to and from their activities and sporting events. He encouraged their personal and educational ambitions, and was fiercely proud of their achievements. He was an accomplished ballroom dancer, and danced in the kitchen with his wife to Benny Goodman's Orchestra, country music, or anything that happened to be playing on the radio or spinning on the family Hi-Fi. Howard had an infectious sense of humor and a penchant for story-telling that he enthusiastically shared with family, friends and complete strangers. He was a dedicated and loving husband and father, and a strong and supportive leader at work. He was a foodie before that was a thing, and he embraced each twist and turn in life as an adventure to relish and enjoy. Between two tours of duty in Japan, he served in Tahn Sanut, Vietnam from 1969-70. Along the way, he also finished his bachelor's degree and earned a master's in public administration, before retiring in 1978 from the Air Force as a Chief Master Sargent, where he served as Advisor to the Director of Manpower and Organization, Headquarters Air Force Communications Service for USAF Air Traffic Control Facilities world-wide at Richards Gebaur AFB Missouri and Scott AFB Illinois. He had a second career as Division Manager and City Clerk for 19 years for the city of Olathe, Kansas, before retiring with Erli to Discovery Bay in Port Townsend, Washington in 2003.Due to health concerns, the family has chosen to schedule a celebration of Howard's life at a later date.