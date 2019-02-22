Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
Hoyd Leo LaRue

Hoyd Leo LaRue Obituary
Hoyd Leo LaRue

Louisville - 89, passed away February 20, 2019. He was the son of the late Felix and Nellie LaRue. Hoyd was a retiree from Ford where he worked for over 40 years. He was a family man who adored his wife, child, and grandchildren.

Hoyd is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years: Dorothy LaRue; his siblings: James LaRue, Iva White, Lyda Reed, and Sadie Harned.

He is survived by his daughter: Vicki LaRue; his grandson: John (Blenna); sister-in-laws: Frankie Brown and Elsie Brown; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 4 PM Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be 3-8 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the funeral home and Sunday prior to the service from 2-4 PM.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
