1/1
Hoyt D. Gardner Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hoyt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hoyt D. Gardner, Jr.

Hoyt D. Gardner, Jr., 74, retired History Professor for Columbia State Community College, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Williamson Medical Center.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 4:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Reverend Jeff Kane officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 2:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to the Maury County Animal Shelter, 1233 Mapleash Ave, Columbia, TN 38401 or Columbia State Community College Scholarship Foundation, https://www.columbiastate.edu/foundation/. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Born March 4, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Hoyt Devane Gardner, Sr. and the late Rose Brakmeier Gardner. Mr. Gardner was a part of the breakfast Rotary and on the Columbia State Community College Board for many years.

He is survived by his daughters, Courtney Gardner and Devan Gardner; brother, Nick (Jeannie) Gardner; sister-in-law, Sarah Gardner; niece, Gracelyn Gardner; nephew, William Gardner; many other nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Whitt Gardner; brother, Tom Gardner; and aunt, Sherrill Brakmeier.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
02:00 PM
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved