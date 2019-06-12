|
|
Hoyt H. Cox
Louisville - age 71, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born on September 14, 1947 to the late James and Susie Cox. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam War. During his service he was a Gunner's Mate on the USS Saint Paul from 1965-1971. After his time in the military, he later retired from CSX Railroad as a Locomotive Engineer after 31 years . Hoyt was a member of the V.F.W., and the American Legion. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend that will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers; and two sisters.
Hoyt is survived by his wife of 26 years, Janice Cox; children, Dean Cox, Rob Parker (Sandy), Kristy Parker, Kelly Recktenwald (Gary), and Jill Whitehead (Dale); brothers, Earl Cox, and George Cox (Gail); sister, Laura "Bug" Marsch; seventeen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 9 AM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, KY.
Visitation will be from 3 - 8 PM on Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the (woundedwarriorproject.org), or James Graham Brown Cancer Center (uoflbrowncancercenter.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 12, 2019