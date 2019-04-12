|
Hubert E. Esselman
Louisville - Hubert E. Esselman, 88, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in the peace and comfort of home, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born July 19, 1930 in Cincinnati, OH, a son to the late John Esselman and Margret Sheridan Esselman.
He spent his entire career as a retail executive with Shillito's Department Store, a division of Federated Department Stores, and retired as a Senior Vice President in 1987.
Hubert was an Army Veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Melanie Esselman.
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 61 years, Loretta Mazzei Esselman; seven children, Paul G. (Michele), Stephen E. (Sandi), Thomas M. (Mary), Mary Esselman Roberts (Greg), Gregory H. (Tammie), James T. (Diana Merelman) and Julie Esselman Tomz (Michael); 16 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and siblings, Joann Rottinghaus (Howard), Claire Esselman and Jack Esselman.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
The family will be receiving visitors from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, in St. Matthews.
The family's wish for Sunday visitation is to allow family and friends enough time to visit, then return to their homes to watch the Masters Tournament, one of his favorite events.
Memorial contributions may be made to Down Syndrome of Louisville, 5001 Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville, 40299. The family is grateful to Hosparus Health of Louisville for their care and support.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019