Hubert "Ron" GreenwellLouisville - Hubert "Ron" Greenwell, 74, Louisville, KY, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 after a long battle with Frontotemporal Degeneration.Ron was born May 25, 1946 to Hubert "Hinkle" and Mary "Lena" Greenwell in Louisville, KY, and was the eldest son of their 9 children. Growing up Ron was a multi-sport athlete and played football for Saint Xavier High School and Western Kentucky University. Ron started his professional career as a mathematics teacher and football coach at Saint Xavier High School ('68 - '72). He then joined Southern Wholesale Liquor as a salesman which ultimately lead to his joining Taylor Drugs (and then Rite Aid) with 20+ year employment as a Purchasing Agent, before ultimately retiring from Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC).He is survived by his son, Scott (Tracy) Greenwell, and grandson, Hunter Greenwell, as well as 6 brothers and sisters, Sandy (Bobby) Schaefer, Becky (Tommy) Kappel, Jim (Linda) Greenwell, Cathy Feldkamp, Denny (Peggy) Greenwell, and Terry (Woody) Wood. Ron is proceeded in death by his mother and father, Hubert and Lena Greenwell, sisters Judy (David) Cassell and Edna Greenwell. Ron was an avid Louisville Cardinal Basketball fan and enjoyed all things Card Nation.A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a future date when such a service can be safely organized.