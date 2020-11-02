1/1
Hubert "Jerry" Kellison Sr.
1934 - 2020
Hubert "Jerry" Kellison, Sr.

Louisville - age 85, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born on November 3, 1934 to his late parents, Louis Kellison and Ethel Hughes. Jerry was an outdoorsman. He loved the lake and to hunt and fish. His family meant the world to him. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his world. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War time.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Kellison, who he loved so very much; his son, Hubert Jerry Kellison, Jr.; sister, Judith Bower; son-in-law, William Collins; and granddaughter, Jessie Collins.

Jerry is survived by his daughters, Laura Collins and Patricia Stewart; brothers, Lawrence Kellison and Sidney Kellison (Terry); ten grandchildren, Bill (Ann), Scott (Becky), and Tracey Collins, Stephanie and Robbie Boehler, Jared Stewart, Jeffrey, David, Timmy, and Angela Burns; twelve great-grandchildren, Jacob and Gracie Collins, Jimmie Collins, Nick, Beth, and Faith Skaggs; and one great-great-grandchild, Logan Collins.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12 - 8 PM on Wednesday and from 10 AM - 12 PM on Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health (hosparushealth.org/donate).






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
