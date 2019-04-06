Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Athanasius Catholic Church
5915 Outer Loop
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert Dunagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert Leon Dunagan Jr.


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hubert Leon Dunagan Jr. Obituary
Hubert Leon Dunagan, Jr.

Louisville - Hubert Leon Dunagan, Jr. passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Leon was born on December 18, 1934 to the late Hubert Leon Dunagan, Sr. And the former Mary Rebecca Mattingly, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Edward A. Dunagan, Sr. He is survived by his cherished wife of 58 Years, Shirley Scott Dunagan; sons, Patrick Dunagan (Joyce); Michael Dunagan (Deanna); Timothy Dunagan (Yvonne); and Daniel Dunagan (Laura); sister, Patricia Dunagan; grandchildren, Shay, Jillian, Ashley, Andrew, Amber, Shelby, Sydney and Shane; and a host of other family members, friends, and loved ones.

He was a teacher and administrator at St. Xavier High School for over 40 years, also serving as head football coach, assistant basketball and baseball coach. He was a graduate of St. Xavier High School, and earned a Bachelor's Degree at Western Kentucky University and a Masters Degree at Spalding University. He also served as a Lieutenant in the United States Army.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8th from 1PM to 8PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY. His Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday April 9th at 10 AM at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, 5915 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy maybe made to the scholarship fund at St. Xavier High School.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now