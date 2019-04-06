|
Hubert Leon Dunagan, Jr.
Louisville - Hubert Leon Dunagan, Jr. passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Leon was born on December 18, 1934 to the late Hubert Leon Dunagan, Sr. And the former Mary Rebecca Mattingly, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Edward A. Dunagan, Sr. He is survived by his cherished wife of 58 Years, Shirley Scott Dunagan; sons, Patrick Dunagan (Joyce); Michael Dunagan (Deanna); Timothy Dunagan (Yvonne); and Daniel Dunagan (Laura); sister, Patricia Dunagan; grandchildren, Shay, Jillian, Ashley, Andrew, Amber, Shelby, Sydney and Shane; and a host of other family members, friends, and loved ones.
He was a teacher and administrator at St. Xavier High School for over 40 years, also serving as head football coach, assistant basketball and baseball coach. He was a graduate of St. Xavier High School, and earned a Bachelor's Degree at Western Kentucky University and a Masters Degree at Spalding University. He also served as a Lieutenant in the United States Army.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8th from 1PM to 8PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY. His Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday April 9th at 10 AM at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, 5915 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy maybe made to the scholarship fund at St. Xavier High School.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019