|
|
Hubert M. Brown
Louisville - Hubert M. Brown, 87, husband to the late Martha Brown, passed away on Thursday May 9, 2019 at Valhalla Post Acute Care. He was born to the late Clyde A. and Eula (Brooks) Brown in Park City, Kentucky.
He is also preceded in death by a son, David Brown and a brother Herbert Brown.
Hubert retired from General Electric, was a member of Highland Park 1st Baptist Church, and he was an Army veteran.
He is survived by children, Daniel Brown (Penny), Bonnie Lemonds (Tom), grandchildren, Nickole Brown, Rachel Brown, Hope Zoll, Joshua Lemonds, Melissa Brown along with 4 great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his sister Lillian Bennett and daughter-in-law, Lisa Brown.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 1:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 am until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the , 6100 Dutchman's Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, Kentucky, 40205-3284.
louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019