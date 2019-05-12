Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-4220
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert M. Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hubert M. Brown Obituary
Hubert M. Brown

Louisville - Hubert M. Brown, 87, husband to the late Martha Brown, passed away on Thursday May 9, 2019 at Valhalla Post Acute Care. He was born to the late Clyde A. and Eula (Brooks) Brown in Park City, Kentucky.

He is also preceded in death by a son, David Brown and a brother Herbert Brown.

Hubert retired from General Electric, was a member of Highland Park 1st Baptist Church, and he was an Army veteran.

He is survived by children, Daniel Brown (Penny), Bonnie Lemonds (Tom), grandchildren, Nickole Brown, Rachel Brown, Hope Zoll, Joshua Lemonds, Melissa Brown along with 4 great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his sister Lillian Bennett and daughter-in-law, Lisa Brown.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 1:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 am until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the , 6100 Dutchman's Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, Kentucky, 40205-3284.

louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now