Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Louisville - Hubert Owen Lane Jr., 94, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Hubert was an Army veteran of World War II. He was retired from International Harvester.

He was born on May 18,1924. He is preceded in death by his Wife, Mary Jane Lane.

Hubert is survived by his Son, David (Brenda) Lane, Daughters, Phyllis (Rob) Skelton, Debra James, Donna (Jim) Reynolds, and Peggy Reichel, Granddaughter, Tabitha Beavers, Sisters, Evelyn Strong, and Margaret Davis, 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A celebration of his life will be at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, March 6, at the funeral Home with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West in Louisville, Kentucky.

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
