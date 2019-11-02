|
|
Hubert Ray Payton
Louisville - Hubert Ray Payton, 81, entered Eternal Life Friday, November 1, 2019.
Hubert was born in Olaton, Kentucky to the late Morgan and Rachel Payton.
Survivors include his son, Scott Payton (Tracy); girlfriend of 24 years, Jenny Payton and her children, Nicole and Terri; sister, Lily Vittitoe; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Hubert's family will honor his wish to return to his hometown. A graveside burial will occur at the Payton Cemetery in Olaton, Kentucky 1 p.m. EST Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019