Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Payton Cemetery
Olaton, KY
Louisville - Hubert Ray Payton, 81, entered Eternal Life Friday, November 1, 2019.

Hubert was born in Olaton, Kentucky to the late Morgan and Rachel Payton.

Survivors include his son, Scott Payton (Tracy); girlfriend of 24 years, Jenny Payton and her children, Nicole and Terri; sister, Lily Vittitoe; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Hubert's family will honor his wish to return to his hometown. A graveside burial will occur at the Payton Cemetery in Olaton, Kentucky 1 p.m. EST Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
