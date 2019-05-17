|
Hugh Garland Stamper, Sr
Louisville, KY - 76, passed away on May 14, 2019. He retired from TARC.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Arbutus; son, Martin (Bobbie Jo); grandchildren, Kayla, Marty and Tanner; great-grandson, Damian Michael "Jeep"; 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY from 2pm-8pm. Services will be Monday, May 20, 2019, at 1pm at the funeral home. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 17, 2019