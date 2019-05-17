Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Stamper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh Garland Stamper Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hugh Garland Stamper Sr. Obituary
Hugh Garland Stamper, Sr

Louisville, KY - 76, passed away on May 14, 2019. He retired from TARC.

Hugh is survived by his wife, Arbutus; son, Martin (Bobbie Jo); grandchildren, Kayla, Marty and Tanner; great-grandson, Damian Michael "Jeep"; 2 brothers and 4 sisters.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY from 2pm-8pm. Services will be Monday, May 20, 2019, at 1pm at the funeral home. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now