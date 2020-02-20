|
|
Hugh Willis Hildreth
Shelbyville - Hugh Willis Hildreth, 99 of Shelbyville, KY, passed away on February 17, 2020, of natural causes at the Masonic Home of Shelbyville. Born in Smiths Grove, KY, Hugh attended Bowling Green Business College in Bowling Green, KY earning his business degree. He served in the US Navy during WWII. After the war Hugh became his own boss and opened the Western Auto store in Shelbyville, KY, which he owned for 27-plus years. During those years, Hugh became one of the first five Honda motorcycle dealers in Kentucky. Hugh was an active member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Shelbyville. Hugh and Toni were members of the Swingin' "Y" Square Dancers of Louisville. He played in the Melo-Tones Big Band and the Jewish Community Center Orchestra of Louisville.
Hugh is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Jessie (Willis) Hildreth and his sister Frances Wilson of Louisville. He is survived by his wife Toni of 74 years, son Van Hildreth (Jessica) of NY, son Jim Hildreth (Debra) of MA, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation hours at Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville begin on Saturday, February 22 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by service at Shannon's.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020