Hughie Hedges
Crestwood - Hughie Frank Hedges 79, of Crestwood, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
He was a retired painter and Oldham County Deputy Sheriff. Hughie attended Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Frank and Mallie Prather Hedges; sister, Ruth Walls (Bill).
Survivors include his children, Angie Hedges Gray (Jerry) and Brent Hedges (Sheri); grandson, Ethan Hedges; former wife Dorothy Hedges; siblings, Ralph Foree, Jennie McAuliffe (Denis), Jimmy Hedges (Peggy), Martha Vest (Carl), Marilyn Walls (Larry), Anna Barnett (Dan), Sue Arms (James), Darlene Arms (Billy), Larry Hedges (Beatrice), Nellie Powers (Tom), Darrell Hedges (Shirley) and Geneva Raisor (William).
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial to follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 PM on Friday.
Memorial gifts to Mt. Tabor Cemetery Board or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019