Reverend Hulen Murrell
Louisville - Reverend Hulen L. Murrell, of Louisville, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at the University Of Louisville Hospital. Hulen was an Army veteran of WWII and was also a retired truck driver. The best part of Hulens life was being a senior Pastor at Central Baptist Church in Louisville spreading and celebrating the word of God.
Hulen was met at the gates of heaven by his wife Arlene his brothers Wallace and Lemule, and nephew Gregory. Hulen has left behind to cherish his memory his nieces and nephews; Wallace Murrell Jr, Dale Murrell, Eli Murrell, Dinah Moorman, Sheila Todd, Mary Rose Murrell and Nausha Murrell.
Hulen's wishes were to have private services for his family. His burial will take place at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery. You may leave condolences for the Murrell family at www.advantagefunerals.com