Louisville - 88, passed Fri., July 3, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S.A.F. and a member of St. Paul @ Shively Heights Bapt. Church. Survivors: children, Hunter A. Nealy, Jr. (Hona) Felicia Christine Nealy, former spouse, Bessie Nealy; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Thurs. 10AM followed by service at noon. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. 2718 Virginia Ave. Interment: KY Veterans Cemetery.









