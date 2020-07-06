1/1
Hunter A. Nealy Sr.
Hunter A. Nealy, Sr.

Louisville - 88, passed Fri., July 3, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S.A.F. and a member of St. Paul @ Shively Heights Bapt. Church. Survivors: children, Hunter A. Nealy, Jr. (Hona) Felicia Christine Nealy, former spouse, Bessie Nealy; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Thurs. 10AM followed by service at noon. Both services will be held at Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. 2718 Virginia Ave. Interment: KY Veterans Cemetery.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
9
Service
12:00 PM
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
