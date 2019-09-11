|
|
Ian Kyle Reed
Louisville - 32, passed away at his residence on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born in Berlin, Germany on January 31, 1987.
Ian will be remembered as being a family man, avid hunter, and enjoying time on the farm.
Survivors include his wife, Abigail Marks Reed; daughter, Sawyer Ansley Reed; parents, Jeffery and Tina Lohmeyer Reed; sisters, Abby Reed, Jasmine Foust (Adam); maternal grandfather, William Kyle Lohmeyer; paternal grandmother, Mary Eleanor Reed; and a host of other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be 5:00 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40205. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m., until the time of service Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019