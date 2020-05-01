Ian Matthew Carey
Louisville - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Ian Matthew Carey, age 42 our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was a military Veteran that proudly served his country for ten years.
Those who know Ian, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.
Ian will be missed everyday by his mother, Paula Carey (Michael Poole), his brother John Bradley Carey Jr. (Glenda Carey), steps sisters Meghan Poole, Lauren Harding, his Grandmother Patricia Carey, his niece Caroline Rae Carey, his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many, many great friends.
We know Ian is now with his dad Johnny Carey and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.
A celebration of Ian's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Ian's memory are appreciated and can be made to the DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=Ian%20Carey" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or The Healing Place.
"I carry your heart (I carry it in my heart) " Love you always and for forever ~ Mom xo
Published in Courier-Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020.