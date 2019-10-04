Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Ida Mae (French) Hartlage

Ida Mae (French) Hartlage

Louisville - Ida Mae (French) Hartlage, 83, of Louisville passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at her home.

Ida was born in Sunfish, Ky. to her late parents, Warren & Lena French.

She is also preceded in death by her three brothers, William, Raymond & Warren T. French Jr.

Survivors include her husband, Ernest "Scratch" Hartlage of 63 years; a son, Michael Hartlage (Deborah); four grandchildren, Ru Hall (Chris), Colter Hartlage (Natalie), Lena Hartlage & Katherine Hartlage; a brother, Ronald French.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Monday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with entombment in Louisville Memorial Gardens West, Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 P.M. Sunday.

Memorial gifts to St. Judes, Home of the Innocents & s.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
