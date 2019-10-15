Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Pearl Berry Allen


1924 - 2019
Louisville - Ida Pearl Berry Allen, Born October 21, 1924 and deceased on October 14, 2019 at University Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

She is survived by one sister, three sons, two daughters, 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

She will be buried in Bowling Green, KY, next to her husband, James Allen.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions-Southwest Louisville Chapel.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
