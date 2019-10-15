|
Ida Pearl Berry Allen
Louisville - Ida Pearl Berry Allen, Born October 21, 1924 and deceased on October 14, 2019 at University Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
She is survived by one sister, three sons, two daughters, 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
She will be buried in Bowling Green, KY, next to her husband, James Allen.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions-Southwest Louisville Chapel.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019