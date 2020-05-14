Ida Rose Booker
1943 - 2020
Ida Rose Booker

Louisville - Ida Rose Booker, 76, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born on May 18, 1943 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late John Sharpensteen and Ida Singleton. She was a devoted wife and mom and was the best seamstress there ever was.

In addition to her parents, Ida is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Preston Booker, Sr.; a grandson, Michael Booker; her sister, Ruby Albrecht.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, William P. Booker, Jr., Richard A. Booker, Sr., Debra L. (Edward W.) Todorich and Russell L. Booker; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and one on the way; her dearest friend and sister, Nancy Wright; and a host of extended family members who all loved her dearly.

A service to celebrate Ida's life will take place at 4:30 pm on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions- Southwest Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway. The family will accept guests for visitation prior to the service from 2:00-4:30 pm. Ida will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery in Brownsville, Kentucky at 1:30 EST on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
MAY
22
Service
04:30 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
MAY
23
Burial
01:30 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
