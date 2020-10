Or Copy this URL to Share

Idell Milan



Louisville, KY - Idell Milan, 76, of Louisville, KY. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Mt. Sinai AOH Church of God (3113 Hale Ave) Her Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, Oct 14, at the the Church.









