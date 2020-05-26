Ike Ervin English
Ike Ervin English

Louisville - departed this earth peacefully on May 18,2020. Ike was a graduate of Central High School, and attended Kentucky State University on an athletic scholarship. Where he was able to play his beloved game of basketball. He was a longtime employee of General Electric Appliances. Visitation will be held from 10 am to 12 pm.at Christ Temple. His celebration of life will be immediately following at 12pm, May 30th at Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 723 South 45th St.,Louisville, Ky.40211

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to G.R.Mason Funeral Home, 977 S. Preston St. Louisville, Ky. 40203 in care of the English family.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 26 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Christ Temple Apostolic Church
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Christ Temple Apostolic Church
Funeral services provided by
George R Mason Funeral Home
977 S Preston St
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-1963
