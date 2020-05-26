Ike Ervin English



Louisville - departed this earth peacefully on May 18,2020. Ike was a graduate of Central High School, and attended Kentucky State University on an athletic scholarship. Where he was able to play his beloved game of basketball. He was a longtime employee of General Electric Appliances. Visitation will be held from 10 am to 12 pm.at Christ Temple. His celebration of life will be immediately following at 12pm, May 30th at Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 723 South 45th St.,Louisville, Ky.40211



Expressions of sympathy may be sent to G.R.Mason Funeral Home, 977 S. Preston St. Louisville, Ky. 40203 in care of the English family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store