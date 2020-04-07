|
Ilma Hutcherson Chaney
Hodgenville - Ilma Hutcherson Chaney, 86, of Hodgenville went to be with her Heavenly Father with her family by her side.
Ilma was born July 13, 1933 in Larue County to the late Volney Eldred Hutcherson and Bernice Ray Johnson Hutcherson. Ilma was a Teacher and retired from the Jeffersonville Ind. School System.
She was a member of Steadfast Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents Ilma was preceded in death by her husband Arlie Chaney, of 52 years a sister, Betty Joyce Hutcherson Hudgins and her brother-in law, Irvin Hudgins Jr.
She is survived by two nephews, David (Kimberly) Hudgins, and Jeffery (Danielle) Hudgins, a niece, Lacy Hudgins, and several cousins, friends and family.
In accordance with the governor's mandate, there will be a private graveside service in the Magnolia Church Cemetery.
William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel 612 n. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020