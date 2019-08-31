|
|
Ilse Arnold
Louisville - Ilse Arnold 86, of Louisville, KY, passed away August 29, 2019.
Mrs. Arnold was a native of Germany. Ilse was a lifetime member of the Okolona VFW Post Auxillary 8639 for over 32 years where she served in various positions as a chaplain, a patriotic instructor and trustee. She was also a member of St. Gabriel Parish for 60 years where she was an active member of the St. Gabriel Ladies Quilting Group. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hartley Arnold, parents Anton and Erna Panzer and brother, Heinrich Panzer. She leaves behind her children, Cathy Goff (Terry), Sylvia Kinsfather (Dennis) and Kenneth (Cindy) Arnold. She was a loving grandmother to Tyler, Erin, Ashley and David and great grandchildren, Silas and Poppy. The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Hosparus of Louisville who treated their mother with kindness, caring and respect. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 am Wednesday at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church with entombment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home from 2-8pm Tuesday.
The family would like memorial donations directed to Hosparus of Louisville or the donors favorite charity. Please visit Evergreen-Louisville to leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019