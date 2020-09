Or Copy this URL to Share

Imaree Greenleaf Hudson



Louisville - 99, died Friday at Signature Jefferson Manor.



Survivors children, Shirley, Ray, Jimmy, Alvin and Jonell and a host of relatives and friends.



Services private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge









