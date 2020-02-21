|
|
Imogene Bennett Dedman
Louisville -
Imogene Bennett Dedman of Louisville, passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at her residence. Imogene was born in Lynnwood, KY on August 29th, to Charles and Mary Bennett.
Imogene was a graduate of The University of Louisville, graduating the top of her class. She was an icon in the mortgage profession for nearly 60 years. With her drive and dedication, she won numerous awards and achievements throughout her career. Her love for others brought her closer to Christ and people dear to her heart. She was an active member of St. Matthews Baptist Church for 46 years. She married the love of her life, Robert Dedman on October 3rd, 1959.
Imogene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Bob Dedman, her parents, Charlie and Mary Bennett and her niece, Kim Katzman.
Imogene is survived by her son, Jon Barry Dedman and his wife Ruby Lamar Dedman; her grandson, Cameron Dedman and his wife Jessica; her granddaughter, Erin Lynn Dedman; her great-grandsons, Cainen Dedman and McClain Hill; her sisters, Naomi McCubbin and Doyce Stith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 2-8p.m. At Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, February 26th, at 11 a.m. at Highlands Funeral Home, with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank her Family Doctor, Dr. Bart Olash.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Matthews Baptist Church in her name.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020