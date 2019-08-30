|
|
Imogene C. Booker
Louisville - 81, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Sharonda J. Harris and siblings, Theresa Carter-Smith, James Carter.
She is survived by her children, Melvin Booker, Jr. (Karen), Sharese Bumphus-Toakesse (Charles); 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild.
Visitation: 10am - 12pm Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd., with funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Burial: Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 30, 2019