A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
Imogene C. Booker

Imogene C. Booker Obituary
Imogene C. Booker

Louisville - 81, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Sharonda J. Harris and siblings, Theresa Carter-Smith, James Carter.

She is survived by her children, Melvin Booker, Jr. (Karen), Sharese Bumphus-Toakesse (Charles); 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild.

Visitation: 10am - 12pm Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd., with funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Burial: Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
