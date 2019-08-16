Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
For more information about
Imogene Hampton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Imogene Hampton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Imogene Hampton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Imogene Hampton Obituary
Imogene Hampton

Louisville - Imogene Hampton, 87 of Louisville, passed away Wednesday August 14, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Imogene was a retired School bus driver for Jefferson County Public Schools with over 30 years of service. Imogene still had regular visits from her kids that she drove to school.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alan, a granddaughter Candace and siblings Nathan and Lizzie. She has left behind to cherish her memory her two children Wanda Mabry (Michael), Richard Hampton (Sheryl), three grandchildren; Robertson, Crystal and Vanessa six great-grandchildren; Miles, Sophia, Bianca, Reid, Caroline and A.J. also a brother Carlos and sister Irene.

Imogene's funeral will be Saturday August 17, 2019 at Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 A.M to her service time Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the Hampton family at www.advantagefunerals.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Imogene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now