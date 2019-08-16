|
Imogene Hampton
Louisville - Imogene Hampton, 87 of Louisville, passed away Wednesday August 14, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Imogene was a retired School bus driver for Jefferson County Public Schools with over 30 years of service. Imogene still had regular visits from her kids that she drove to school.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alan, a granddaughter Candace and siblings Nathan and Lizzie. She has left behind to cherish her memory her two children Wanda Mabry (Michael), Richard Hampton (Sheryl), three grandchildren; Robertson, Crystal and Vanessa six great-grandchildren; Miles, Sophia, Bianca, Reid, Caroline and A.J. also a brother Carlos and sister Irene.
Imogene's funeral will be Saturday August 17, 2019 at Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 A.M to her service time Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the Hampton family at www.advantagefunerals.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 16, 2019