Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church
1620 Anderson St.
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church
1620 Anderson St.
Imogene Hogue Cathey

Imogene Hogue Cathey Obituary
Imogene Hogue Cathey

Louisville - 84, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Imogene Cathey was a member of King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church

She is survived by her husband, Billie Cathey; children: William David Cathey (Cheryl), Juma Jahi (Joeanne), Alvin Cathey (Pamela), Michael Cathey (Elsie), Keith Cathey (Georgia), Demetria Montgomery; godson: Russell Hughes; sister:Floydene Hogue; sister in-laws :Lily P. Hogue and Mary Cathey; brother-in-law: George Stokes; host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10am-11am Monday, December 23, 2019 at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church 1620 Anderson St. with funeral to follow at 11am, burial: Green Meadows Cemetery
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
