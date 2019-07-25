|
|
Imogene Louella Thompson
Louisville - 95, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Marshall Hester; sister, Marilyn Cook; and husband, Gus Thompson.
She is survived by her children, Danny Thompson (Mary) and Dale Thompson; seven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5713 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 25, 2019