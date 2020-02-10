|
In Loving Memory Of
Louise Cooley
August 22, 1927 - February 22, 2019
One year ago God called you home.
Everyday I recall how full my life was for having you in it and how blessed I have been to be by your side during our journey together. With each passing day I know I am that much closer to being with you again. As we discussed so many times before, I will see you again on the Far Side Banks of Jordan.
Thank you for 31 years of happiness.
Love Ed, Marlene, Jeannie, Sandy and Paula
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 22, 2020