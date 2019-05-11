Resources
Donna Emmons LaFollette

1/15/1942 - 5/11/2018

Sweetheart, when you were with us, your love, wisdom, and faith guided us and made us one family. You were our anchor. Now that you're gone, your cherished memory and unselfish love guide us every day and will until we are together again in Eternity. We miss you beyond measure, and your unseen presence sustains us.

Your legacy is your gift to all of us.

My everlasting love and unending devotion to you and the unique family you and I created and God blessed and love sustained for

31 years-- Bill
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 11, 2019
