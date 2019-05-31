Services
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Yearling Club
4309 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY
Ina Yerlonda Dorsey Coleman


Ina Yerlonda Dorsey Coleman Obituary
Ina Yerlonda Dorsey Coleman

Louisville - Ina Yerlonda Dorsey Coleman, 10/24/61- 5/15/19

Parents: Herbert L.Dorsey & Mary Catherine Dorsey. Children: Amber Coleman, Eboneka Coleman, & Jerriel Bell. Siblings: Kenneth Williams, Herbert Curry, Carla Dorsey Duvall, Pamela Dorsey, Gwen Dorsey, & Glenda Dorsey Host of grandchildren, nieces, & nephews.

Location and time of service: Yearling Club, 4309 W. Broadway Louisville, KY 40211. Saturday, June 1st, 2019, 3pm- 7pm.
