Ina Yerlonda Dorsey Coleman
Louisville - Ina Yerlonda Dorsey Coleman, 10/24/61- 5/15/19
Parents: Herbert L.Dorsey & Mary Catherine Dorsey. Children: Amber Coleman, Eboneka Coleman, & Jerriel Bell. Siblings: Kenneth Williams, Herbert Curry, Carla Dorsey Duvall, Pamela Dorsey, Gwen Dorsey, & Glenda Dorsey Host of grandchildren, nieces, & nephews.
Location and time of service: Yearling Club, 4309 W. Broadway Louisville, KY 40211. Saturday, June 1st, 2019, 3pm- 7pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 31, 2019