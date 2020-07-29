Inafean Sanson BrownLouisville - a retired early childhood development teacher who loved working with children and long-time resident of Louisville, Kentucky died unexpectedly Tuesday July 28th at the age of 88.She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years James W. Brown. She is survived by her sisters Laura Maynard, Virginia Dietz and 5 nieces and 3 nephews. Loving mother of Dr. Kent Brown (Cindy), Ina Terese Dierson (Donnie) & Shiela Brown Andrews. Devoted grandmother to Mistie Brown Teer (Shawn), Adam Brown (Sarah), Paul Brown (Brandi), Ryan Dierson, Brittany Coffaro (Tony), Sara Dierson & Amy Andrews. Proud Great-grandmother of Daniel, Joey, Mallory, Skylar, Gabriel, Chloe, Nora, and Quinn. She will be missed deeply by her family, friends and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy entrusted with arrangements.