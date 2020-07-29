1/1
Inafean Sanson Brown
Inafean Sanson Brown

Louisville - a retired early childhood development teacher who loved working with children and long-time resident of Louisville, Kentucky died unexpectedly Tuesday July 28th at the age of 88.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years James W. Brown. She is survived by her sisters Laura Maynard, Virginia Dietz and 5 nieces and 3 nephews. Loving mother of Dr. Kent Brown (Cindy), Ina Terese Dierson (Donnie) & Shiela Brown Andrews. Devoted grandmother to Mistie Brown Teer (Shawn), Adam Brown (Sarah), Paul Brown (Brandi), Ryan Dierson, Brittany Coffaro (Tony), Sara Dierson & Amy Andrews. Proud Great-grandmother of Daniel, Joey, Mallory, Skylar, Gabriel, Chloe, Nora, and Quinn. She will be missed deeply by her family, friends and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy entrusted with arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
