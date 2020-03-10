|
|
Ingrid Katharina (Biedinger) Napier
Valparaiso - Ingrid Katharina (Biedinger) Napier, 86, resident of Valley Station, J-Town and Goshen, Kentucky, passed away on March 6th.
Born in Kaiserslautern, Germany on March 5th, 1934, Ingrid graduated from the Franciscan Sisters School and the Rheinland School of Ballet in 1953. After graduation, Ingrid went to work for the US military as a Staff Secretary and Liaison with the local German government. There, she met her husband, Russ Napier. They traveled the world by-way-of his military assignments for the next 10 years, settling in Louisville, KY in 1968. Ingrid held positions in the legal and medical professions, and retired from her beloved job as a transcriptionist at Baptist East. She proudly became a US citizen in 1986.
Affectionately known as Oma, she loved spending time with her grandchildren at home; at dance, piano, and vocal recitals; at soccer games; at Huber's and Kentucky Down Under; and at musical events and theatre performances. She was especially fond of song and dance, where she used her ballet training to teach youngsters (including her own grandchildren) at Diane Moore Dance Academy for many years.
Oma also loved her many dogs- traveling to shows with her Irish Setters in her younger years, and field training her Border Collies later in life.
Her great sense of humor, wit, and crazy cackle will be very missed; but mostly we will miss her loving spirit. Oma is survived by her son Rusty (Debbie), nephew Jurgen, and grandchildren Ashton, Tyler, and Paige.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13 from 10:00-11:00 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM; both to be held at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 11601 Ballardsville Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Louisville, KY 40222.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020