Iola King
Louisville - Iola Lee King, 93, went home to her Heavenly Father on May 27, 2020.
Iola was born in Perry County Indiana on June 23, 1926, daughter of the late George "Frank" Mitchell and Viola (Dutschke) Mitchell Daum. Preceding her in death were her husband of over forty years, Edward King (1987), sisters Betty Jane Dauby and Lorraine Holly, and brothers, Leonard and Henry August Mitchell.
Surviving Iola are her sister Anna Mae Scarboro, who was always there for her with loving support through all Iola's years in Louisville, especially as Ed died in 1987 and Iola's children and grandchildren lived far from Kentucky. Ann was always there as a friend and helper.
Also surviving Iola are her loving daughter Pamela Pech (Gary) and grandchildren, Kristina Blaiser (Mark) who she lovingly called "Kristi-tina", Noah Scott Wasmer (Amanda) and four great grandchildren; Eva Wasmer, Jackson Blaiser, Eden Wasmer, and William Wasmer. (chronological order)
Iola loved Thanksgiving as it was the traditional time when all the grandkids and great-grand kids came together, no matter from how far away. Family was extremely important to her.
Iola was a 1944 graduate of Cannelton High School and attended Indiana University, and later earned her teaching degree from Saginaw Valley College in Michigan. Iola spent most of her life teaching and loving the many children and adults she encountered in the Parochial schools in Louisville and several cities in Michigan where she and Ed lived.
Iola was a member of St.Michael Catholic Church while in Cannelton and an active member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Louisville. Her entire life was devoted to being of service in the parish and especially to following the principles of St. Francis of Assisi.
Iola was also an active community member. She was an avid reader, and loved to play table games with friends and family. In her 90s, she could still beat just about anyone at Scrabble and was still frequently doing cross word puzzles. She loved flowers, musicals, children and especially her family, but most of all God.
Her last years were spent at Nazareth Home Clifton Campus in Louisville where staff treated her like family and cared for her with the utmost of loving care. The family of Iola King are grateful for their love and care during that time.
There will be no service at this time - but a Celebration of Her Life will be held at a future date. Burial will be in St. Michael Catholic Church Cemetery. Huber Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.