Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Hwy
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Floydsburg Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Iolene Harrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iolene (Bailey) Harrell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Iolene (Bailey) Harrell Obituary
Iolene (Bailey) Harrell

Louisville - passed away Friday, June 21, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

She is survived by her children, Gary Harrell (Phyllis), Earl Harrell, and Danny Harrell (Becky); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now