Iolene (Bailey) Harrell
Louisville - passed away Friday, June 21, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
She is survived by her children, Gary Harrell (Phyllis), Earl Harrell, and Danny Harrell (Becky); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial to follow in Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019