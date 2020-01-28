|
|
Iona Lois Ettel
New Albany - Iona Lois Ettel, 98, passed away Monday at The Villages of Historic Silvercrest. She was born in 1921 in Charlestown, Indiana and was a long time resident of New Albany. She was a long time member of Jacob's Chapel United Methodist Church and enjoyed going to Florida in the winter, bird watching, gardening, flowers and spending time with her family. Survivors include her sons-Dale Ettel (Claudia), Larry Ettel (Laurie) and Ronald Ettel; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her husband-Clarence H. Ettel; parents- John and Anna Catherine Meek and 10 brothers and sisters. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10-2 pm at the Market Street Chapel of Naville and Seabrook Funeral Homes with funeral service to follow at 2 pm. Expressions of Sympathy: Jacob's Chapel United Methodist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020