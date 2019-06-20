Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ira Honea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ira Honea

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ira Honea Obituary
Ira Honea

Louisville - Ira E. "Gene" Honea 89 passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019 . Born in Huntsville, Alabama he was a retired line maintenance worker for Philip Morris, Army veteran of Korea, and Baptist by faith. He is preceded in death by his wife Norma, parents Murphy Honea Sr. and Sally , brother Murphy Honea Jr. Survived by his family Don and Jeannie and his sister Ruby Hewitt. Visitation 5 pm to 8 pm Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy, funeral service 10 am Saturday with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Expressions may be made to the
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now