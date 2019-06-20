|
Ira Honea
Louisville - Ira E. "Gene" Honea 89 passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019 . Born in Huntsville, Alabama he was a retired line maintenance worker for Philip Morris, Army veteran of Korea, and Baptist by faith. He is preceded in death by his wife Norma, parents Murphy Honea Sr. and Sally , brother Murphy Honea Jr. Survived by his family Don and Jeannie and his sister Ruby Hewitt. Visitation 5 pm to 8 pm Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy, funeral service 10 am Saturday with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Expressions may be made to the
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 20, 2019