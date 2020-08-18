Irene Crenshaw
Louisville - On Tuesday, August 18, 2020 Irene Crenshaw completed her earthly journey and was reunited with loved ones who preceded her to Eternity.
She was born on Mother's Day, May 8, 1932 to Loraine W. and Alberta Collins Shelton and raised with her sister at the family farm in Jefferson County. They frolicked over the farm and were taught good work ethics during the Great Depression and World War II.
She married her war hero-PFC Frank C. Crenshaw on November 17, 1951. They lived together until his death on April 19, 2010. They raised five wonderful children.
She was a mother, homemaker, paper carrier, and help mate to Frank in his business and retired from the US Postal Service as a rural letter carrier of more than 25 years. Frank was in an excavating and hauling business for 56 years before he passed. Steve and David have been involved since 1986. Today the company continues under their direction and Irene always worked in the office.
She was a member of the Salt River Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution and a Christian by faith. She was a member of Fern Creek Christian but more recently attended Life Bridge Christian Church. Genealogy, collecting coins, stamps, and antiques were her hobbies.
Her advice on achieving a long life is "Never stop moving and have a long list of unfinished projects." She certainly kept to those principles.
Preceding her to eternity was her husband, Frank in 2010; parents; sister, Shirley Ann Brooks in 2009; and grandparents, Albert W. and Mary Jane Collins, and Archie Gold and Iris Shelton.
She is survived by children, Steve Crenshaw and Tammy Short, Judy Crenshaw Disney and Tim, Tamy Crenshaw Yates and Terry, David Crenshaw and Debbie; grandchildren: Chris Crenshaw, Ken Crenshaw, Cristy Crenshaw, Amanda Wooley, Marie Hagan, Robert Yates and Andrew Yates; great grandchildren, Norah Hagen, Carly Richard, Brooklyn Crenshaw, Ethan Crenshaw, Steve Wooley, and Nick and Ray Crenshaw; nieces, Angela Klodt, Jacki Chris and Karla Astrike; and nephew, Terry Brooks.
She was blessed to love and to be loved by so many wonderful family members. She said, "I will carry that love into eternity and leave my love with all of you forever. Looking back over a lifetime, you see that love was the answer to everything."
Celebration of life will be at 10am Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation 2-8pm Thursday. Friends and family are invited to share love, memories and friendship.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105